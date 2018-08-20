  • Ferguson Fire in California fully contained, officials say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire in California announced Sunday that the blaze is fully contained, KFSN reported.

    The fire has raged in Mariposa County and around Yosemite National Park since July 13, scorching 96,901 acres and destroying 10 structures, The Sacramento Bee reported.

    Two firefighters were killed and at least 19 persons were injured over the past month by the Ferguson Fire, KFSN reported.

    Firefighters secured the last area of active fire, near Turtleback Dome and Elephant Rock, on Sunday morning, the television station reported.

    Officials said fighting the blaze cost $116.9 million, Bee reported.

    According to a statement by the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters will continue to battle “interior islands of vegetation that will continue to ignite.” 

    “While we have reached a significant milestone there is still more work to be done,” the agency said. “Firefighters will continue to patrol, mop up and repair fire lines.”

     
     

