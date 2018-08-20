Ferguson Fire in California fully contained, officials say

Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire in California announced Sunday that the blaze is fully contained, KFSN reported.
The fire has raged in Mariposa County and around Yosemite National Park since July 13, scorching 96,901 acres and destroying 10 structures, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Two firefighters were killed and at least 19 persons were injured over the past month by the Ferguson Fire, KFSN reported.
Firefighters secured the last area of active fire, near Turtleback Dome and Elephant Rock, on Sunday morning, the television station reported.
The Ferguson Fire is now at 100% containment! Thank you to all of the firefighters for their hard work and dedication. As some places continue to burn within the contained area, firefighters are still working. Please use caution when driving on park roads.— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) August 19, 2018
Officials said fighting the blaze cost $116.9 million, Bee reported.
According to a statement by the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters will continue to battle “interior islands of vegetation that will continue to ignite.”
“While we have reached a significant milestone there is still more work to be done,” the agency said. “Firefighters will continue to patrol, mop up and repair fire lines.”
