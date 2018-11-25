Ferry crashes into dock with dozens of passengers on board

SAN FRANCISCO - A ferry with 53 passengers crashed into a dock Friday at the San Francisco Ferry Building, injuring two people on board, KPIX reported.
The ferry was arriving in San Francisco from Larkspur shortly after 2 p.m. when it crashed, the Marin Independent Journal reported. The boat first hit the end of the dock near the ticketing booth, then crashed into the dock, KGO reported.
The cause of the crash is unknown and an investigation is ongoing, according to Priya Clemens, a spokeswoman for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.
One passenger suffered a back injury but refused treatment, while another was treated at the scene for a bruised hip, Clemens told KPIX.
Both the ferry and the San Francisco Ferry Building dock were damaged, the Independent Journal reported.
“The damage isn’t as bad as you’d expect, but it’s damaged,” Clemens told the newspaper.
Passengers on the MS San Francisco say they had no official warning about a possible crash.
"The captain-- there was nothing over the intercom and you would think that they would have honked a horn or anything to give people a heads up," Jack Wahl, a ferry passenger, told KGO.
"We were joking about we're going way too fast to be coming into this and immediately after we stopped joking about it we smashed into the first piling and we deflect into the actual port itself," another passenger, Gavin Martz, told the television station.
