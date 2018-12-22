Festive message posted on electronic road sign in Texas

Texas transportation officials are using lighthearted, festive messages on electronic road signs to remind drivers of the dangers of highway travel.
The sign reads:
“Only Rudolph should drive lit.”
Not just during the holidays, but all year round remember to #PlanWhileYouCan and help @TxDOT to #EndTheStreakTX.— James Bass (@TxDOTCEO) December 20, 2018
Let us know if you like the signs, but please don’t take a pic (unless a passenger).#BuckleUpTexas#EveryRiderEveryRide#TalkTextCrashhttps://t.co/YDoOoH6MJi pic.twitter.com/cqtn5hMdYn
The signs are a sobering reminder of the state’s highway fatality rate. One person has been killed daily on Texas highways in a car accident for the last 18 years, according to highway officials.
“It’s heartbreaking to know that every day for the past 18 years someone has lost a spouse, child, friend or neighbor on our state’s roadways,” James Bass, executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, said in a release.
This is not the first time an electronic road sign in Texas grabbed drivers’ attention.
In June, a sign read: “Awwww snap your seat belt.”
