Fever upend 1st-place Lynx in Minnesota as fans show out to cheer on Caitlin Clark

Fans showed up in Minnesota in droves on Sunday decked out in Caitlin Clark gear to support the Indiana Fever.

They were treated to a Fever upset of the first-place Minnesota Lynx anchored by a big performance from Aliyah Boston. The Fever rallied from a 60-53 deficit to outscore the Lynx by 14 points in the fourth quarter in an 81-74 win.

The win was the eighth in 12 games for the Fever, who have bounced back from a 3-10 start to an 11-14 record to work their way into the playoff mix. The Lynx, meanwhile fell to 16-8, a half-game behind the resurgent Las Vegas Aces for first place in the Western Conference.

It wasn't necessarily a pro-Fever crowd, but there were plenty of fans at the sold-out Target Center stands supporting the Fever — so much so that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was asked about the anticipated influx of Fever fans pregame.

Here's what she had to say when asked about expected cheers for the road team:

"I don't give two s***s," Reeve said. "Not even one s***."

Cheryl Reeve was blunt when asked about fans cheering for the opposing team in Indiana during a home game for the Lynx.



“Not even one s***.”#Lynx #WNBA pic.twitter.com/RxbMAKDcdw — Andrew Cornelius (@AndrewCorn03) July 14, 2024

Those predictions played out pregame as Clark made her way around the crowd to sign autographs for fans sporting Fever gear and Clark jerseys.

making an impact everywhere 👏



Caitlin Clark showed love to these fans before tipoff in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/2zbct2ENSM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 14, 2024

The support for Indiana was audible as soon as Clark secured the ball on the opening tip. The Fever then opened a 20-19 first-quarter lead before the game went into halftime tied at 38.

Minnesota then took control in the third quarter as Clark struggled from the field. Clark had seven points through three quarters as the Lynx opened a 60-53 lead before the final stanza.

But the fourth quarter belonged the Fever, who outscored the Lynx 28-14 in the final 10 minutes. Clark opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, then gave the Fever a 67-65 lead with a driving layup with under seven minutes remaining.

Caitlin Clark hits the crossover and lays it off the glass for the lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dMSPEGqgO1 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 14, 2024

The Fever took the lead for good at 73-71 on a Boston layup on a Clark assist with 2:54 remaining.

Caitlin Clark gets it inside to Aliyah Boston for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ak4Gfq74yB — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 14, 2024

When Clark was fouled in the final seconds with the Indiana win in hand, Fever fans made themselves heard.

This was a road game for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in Minnesota. Certainly didn't sound like it.🏀 pic.twitter.com/Sn1j12eR4n — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 14, 2024

Boston led the Indiana effort with 17 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and four blocks. Kelsey Mitchell paced the Fever in scoring with 21 points. Clark bounced back from a slow start with 10 points in the fourth for 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

When she was done, Clark tossed her shoes to a fan in the stands.

this young fan received Caitlin Clark's shoes after the big-time win in Minnesota 🫶 pic.twitter.com/irvbJAsvhr — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 14, 2024

The Clark effect has been felt throughout the WNBA season in the stands. It's only going to amplify as long as the Fever continue to turn their season around.