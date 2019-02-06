Fiat Chrysler recalls 882,000 Dodge Ram trucks for steering, pedal issues

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Tuesday it’s recalling 882,000 pickup trucks worldwide due to issues with steering and brake pedals.
Fiat Chrysler said it's recalling about 660,000 heavy duty Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks from the 2013 through 2017 model years, as drivers could potentially experience steering loss, CNBC reported. The recall includes about 574,000 trucks in the United States.
A nut could come loose and prevent drivers from being able to steer the vehicle, the automaker said. Fiat Chrysler reportedly knows of one injury and eight accidents possibly related to the issue.
The company is also recalling 222,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide, saying the brake pedal could get detached if drivers move pedals to the rear-most position.
