Final Four: Basketball players including Austin Rivers react to Duke's collapse vs. Houston: 'Don't text me or call me'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Houston v Duke SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils embraces with teammate Tyrese Proctor #5 during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Houston's Final Four win over Duke Saturday night was one for the ages.

Duke, a national title favorite led by a generational freshman talent in Cooper Flagg, appeared to be in full control against Houston with a berth in the national title game at stake.

But Duke scored just one field goal in the final 10:31 of the game and proceeded to blow a 59-45 lead. Houston then ended the game on a 9-0 run in the final 1:14 to secure a 70-67 win and an all-time collapse by a Duke team that was hoping to secure the program's sixth national title.

With Duke being Duke — perhaps the most divisive program in college basketball — this certainly raised some reactions from the basketball world tuning in.

Notably, former NBA and Duke player Austin Rivers chimed in. He was understandably displeased.

Rivers first reacted to a foul on Cooper Flagg that helped set Houston up with late go-ahead free throws.

When the game was over, Rivers wasn't interested in speaking with anyone.

Rivers, of course, wasn't the only player who was watching and reacting to Saturday's game on social media. Several other current and former NBA players chimed in with reactions ranging from congratulations to Houston and head coach Kelvin Sampson to agreeing with Rivers to celebrating Duke's demise.

At least one former North Carolina player, of course, reveled in the result.

