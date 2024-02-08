Final Super Bowl predictions, matchups to watch | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab come to you live from the Venetian Fan Cave in Las Vegas as they recap their week and give their final thoughts on all things Super Bowl LVIII. The duo start off with stories from their Vegas experience before diving into the Big Game, as they break it down the only way they know how: with a game. Fitz and Frank use Vegas words to analyze Sunday's matchup and discuss a potential sleeper player to watch, which team needs this Lombardi trophy more, strategic matchups to keep an eye on and more.

Later, the duo discuss Taylor Swift and their favorite halftime shows of all time before giving their final predictions for the game. Frank walks back his Kansas City Chiefs pick from a few weeks ago and goes with the San Francisco 49ers due to their superior roster. Fitz thinks KC has both the best head coach and best quarterback in the NFL and that's what it'll boil down to, as he goes with the Chiefs. Frank spends some time breaking down potential Super Bowl MVP picks before the hosts wrap things up.

2:20 - Stories from Vegas

4:50 - Previewing the Super Bowl with Vegas words

25:40 - Taylor Swift & best halftime shows ever

34:25 - Super Bowl predictions

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."