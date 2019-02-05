Fire department, vets use hydraulic cutter, sedation to free puppy with chew toy stuck on mouth

Wrentham, Mass. - A dog needed much more than just a gentle pull when a chew toy got stuck around her jaw.
Wrentham Fire Department in Massachusetts said in a Sunday Facebook post that a dog owner came in with a dog, named Daisy, around 1:52 p.m.
“The adorable and lovable hound had a toy stuck in her mouth. Seems simple enough for us, but it was a very unusual situation,” the department said. “The dog thankfully did not have a compromised airway and seemed to be in good spirits but it was obvious that the pup was distressed as the object was lodged on her lower jaw.”
Because the toy was rigid, firefighters could not remove the toy easily from Daisy’s jaw, so WFD staff recommended she go to a Tufts Vet Emergency in Walpole, Massachusetts, about seven miles away.
“At first the vet staff had a very difficult time trying to get the object dislodged. Eventually, they were able to sedate the dog and cut it off with a cast cutter. The dog is uninjured and home resting now with her grateful owners,” the department wrote.
The department reminded owners to be mindful of the toys they give their pets, and added that Daisy is happy now.
