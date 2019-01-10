Firefighter adopts puppy after responding to rescue call

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia, got one adorable call Saturday when they were asked to rescue a puppy stranded on the bank of a nearby pond.
DeKalb Company 24 brought him to safety after Animal Control could not reach him.
Animal Control told firefighters that the puppy had no owner, and they would have to take him to the shelter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman arrested after 450 neglected German shepherds found in Georgia, police say
- Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns
- Man accused of kidnapping, rape in our area nearly 20 years ago arrested
- VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of stealing jar full of money intended for underprivileged kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
That's when firefighter Patrick Harrison stepped up to volunteer to adopt him.
"Congrats Patrick on your new best friend," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "He's always welcome around the station.
Company 24 was called to assist animal control to retrieve a puppy who was stranded on the bank of a nearby pond. Animal...Posted by Dekalb Company 24 on Saturday, January 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}