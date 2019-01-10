  • Firefighter adopts puppy after responding to rescue call

    By: WSBTV.com

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia, got one adorable call Saturday when they were asked to rescue a puppy stranded on the bank of a nearby pond. 

    DeKalb Company 24 brought him to safety after Animal Control could not reach him. 

    Animal Control told firefighters that the puppy had no owner, and they would have to take him to the shelter. 

    That's when firefighter Patrick Harrison stepped up to volunteer to adopt him. 

    "Congrats Patrick on your new best friend," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "He's always welcome around the station.

