  • Firefighters: California's deadly Camp Fire 100 percent contained

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Firefighters said Sunday morning that the deadliest and most destructive fire in California state history has been fully contained.

    >> Read more trending news

    TRENDING NOW:

    At least 85 people died after the Camp Fire sparked Nov. 8 in Butte County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze covered over 153,000 acres, destroying nearly 14,000 homes and more than 500 businesses, firefighters said.

    By Sunday morning, officials said the flames had been contained, meaning they continued to burn but were surrounded by a boundary line. 

    Butte County deputies said Saturday that they continued to search for 249 people who were unaccounted for after the fire started. Deputies have confirmed that more than 2,500 people initially considered missing had been accounted for.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories