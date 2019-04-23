  • Firefighters save 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain

    Updated:

    UNION CITY, Calif. - A crew with the Alameda County Fire Department posted video on social media of them rescuing ducklings.

    The firefighters found 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain in Union City. The team took them from the drain one by one and placed them into a box. Their concerned mother stayed nearby to oversee the operation.

    After all of them were rescued, the ducklings were released into a nearby creek with their mother. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories