Firefighters save 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain

UNION CITY, Calif. - A crew with the Alameda County Fire Department posted video on social media of them rescuing ducklings.
The firefighters found 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain in Union City. The team took them from the drain one by one and placed them into a box. Their concerned mother stayed nearby to oversee the operation.
After all of them were rescued, the ducklings were released into a nearby creek with their mother.
