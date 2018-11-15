First responders rescue woman escaping wildfires in wheelchair with dog

PARADISE, Calif. - Rescuers last Thursday helped a woman who was escaping the California wildfires in a wheelchair, holding a small dog.
Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean found the woman along the side of the road near where the Camp Fire, one of the most destructive in state history, was raging, KGO reported.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was checked out and appeared to be OK, KGO reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- LIVE UPDATES: Tree falls on T tracks, riders must change platforms to accommodate
- New developments in case of homeless man who gave woman his last $20 for gas
- VIDEO: Man cycling across country for charity killed along route
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}