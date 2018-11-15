  • First responders rescue woman escaping wildfires in wheelchair with dog

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PARADISE, Calif. - Rescuers last Thursday helped a woman who was escaping the California wildfires in a wheelchair, holding a small dog. 

    Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean found the woman along the side of the road near where the Camp Fire, one of the most destructive in state history, was raging, KGO reported.

    The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was checked out and appeared to be OK, KGO reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories