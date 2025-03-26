The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse are touring this summer: Presale times, dates, how to get tickets and more

Indie music icons the Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse are joining forces this summer for a tour across 19 cities. The tour, which begins on August 1, will also feature two opening bands, Friko and Dehd, who will each make appearances at select stops on the tour. The Flaming Lips, who rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s with hits like "She Don't Use Jelly" and "Do You Realize??" are known for their live performances. Modest Mouse's breakthrough hit, "Float On," was on 2004's Good News For People Who Love Bad News; the band spent last year touring in support of that album's 20th anniversary before announcing their pairing with the Flaming Lips.

Tickets for the Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse shows are now on presale, here's everything you need to know about how to see the two bands when they hit the road this summer.

When are The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse touring?

The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse will head out for a 20-date tour this summer that begins on August 1, 2025 in Atlanta and ends Sep. 11, 2025 in Troutdale, Oregon.

Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse tour openers:

Guest openers Friko and Dehd will appear with the band at select venues. You can check out which cities they will performing in on the schedule below.

When do tickets for the Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse tour go on sale?

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now (you can sign up for access on Modest Mouse's fan site), presale tickets will open up on Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. for each venue's local time. A Live Nation presale also opens up on Thursday, March 27th at 10 a.m. local time (use the presale code FUNKY). The general public on-sale starts Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse 2025 tour tickets cost:

Presale ticket prices for the Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse tour cost between $38 and $250 depending on the venue and seat selection.

Where are the Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse touring in 2025:

Here's the complete list of every stop on the Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse 2025 tour:

The Flaming Lips / Modest Mouse — 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 1, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*

Aug. 2, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 3, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

Aug. 5, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

Aug. 7, 2025 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

Aug. 8, 2025 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl*

Aug. 9, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Aug. 11, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater*

Aug. 12, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

Aug. 14, 2025 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field*

Aug. 15, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug. 16, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds

Aug. 19, 2025 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Aug. 20, 2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall*

Sep. 3, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Sep. 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre^

Sep. 5, 2025 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^

Sep. 7, 2025 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre^

Sep. 10, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield^ (Modest Mouse closing)

Sep. 11, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield^ (Modest Mouse closing)

* w/ Friko^ w/ Dehd