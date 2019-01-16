Flight attendants accused of smuggling millions of dollars of heroin, meth on flights

Federal authorities in Australia say a cabin crew smuggled millions of dollars worth of heroin and methamphetamines between Asia and Australia.
Two flight crew and six others were arrested as part of a six-month investigation called Operation Sunrise, CNN reported.
The crew members worked for Malindo Air, an air carrier based in Malaysia which is a subsidiary of Lion Air from Indonesia.
Investigators said at least 20 smuggling trips have been made by the flight crew to bring drugs into Australia.
Officials said the airline employees hid the drugs on their bodies, 9News in Australia reported.
The accused were said to have worked with a “highly organized” Vietnamese crime syndicate. The crime syndicate was based out of Melbourne and had been active for more than five years.
Officials seized 17 pounds of heroin valued at about $10.5 million in U.S. funds, or 42,000 street deals, officials told CNN.
An additional 13 pounds of methamphetamines, with a street value of $4.6 million was seized, as well as a half kilo of cocaine, cars including a Porsche and cash, 9News reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems moving through area Wednesday
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
- VIDEO: Fugitive leaves 'I'm not here' note on mattress, gets caught hiding in dresser
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}