Flight attendants accused of smuggling millions of dollars of heroin, meth on flights

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Federal authorities in Australia say a cabin crew smuggled millions of dollars worth of heroin and methamphetamines between Asia and Australia.

    Two flight crew and six others were arrested as part of a six-month investigation called Operation Sunrise, CNN reported.

    The crew members worked for Malindo Air, an air carrier based in Malaysia which is a subsidiary of Lion Air from Indonesia.

    Investigators said at least 20 smuggling trips have been made by the flight crew to bring drugs into Australia.

    Officials said the airline employees hid the drugs on their bodies, 9News in Australia reported.

    The accused were said to have worked with a “highly organized” Vietnamese crime syndicate. The crime syndicate was based out of Melbourne and had been active for more than five years.

    Officials seized 17 pounds of heroin valued at about $10.5 million in U.S. funds, or 42,000 street deals, officials told CNN.

    An additional 13 pounds of methamphetamines, with a street value of $4.6 million was seized, as well as a half kilo of cocaine, cars including a Porsche and cash, 9News reported.

    Police in Australia say flight crews smuggled drugs between Asia and Australia.
    Australian Federal Police/CNN

