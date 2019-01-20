Flint water crisis: 15 Michigan officials charged

FLINT, Mich. - Fifteen officials in the state of Michigan are facing charges in relation to an investigation into the lead-contaminated water in Flint, where there was an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014 and 2015.
The Associated Press reported that seven people pleaded no contest to misdemeanors. They will not have a criminal record as a result.
Those seven are:
- Michael Prysby, Stephen Busch, Liane Shekter Smith and Adam Rosenthal, of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
- Mike Glasgow and Daugherty "Duffy" Johnson, who worked for the city of Flint.
- Corinne Miller of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Eight people have pending charges, The AP reported. Those charged are:
- Nick Lyon, former director of the state health department. Involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office.
- Dr. Eden Wells, former Michigan chief medical executive. Involuntary manslaughter, obstructing justice, lying, misconduct in office.
- Nancy Peeler and Robert Scott of the state health department. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.
- Patrick Cook of the Department of Environmental Quality. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.
- Gerald Ambrose, former Flint emergency manager. Conspiracy, misconduct in office, false pretenses.
- Darnell Earley, former Flint emergency manager. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, misconduct in office.
- Howard Croft, former director of Flint public works. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy.
Twelve people are believed to have died in relation to the water crisis.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
