Florida father shot in neck while throwing house party for his children, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. - A Florida father was shot in the neck early Sunday morning during a house party he was throwing for his teenage children, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators are searching for the teenager who they said shot Joel Tatro, 47, in the neck around 1 a.m. after an altercation inside his home.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the teenager was with a group of other boys who crashed the party.
Investigators said when Tatro asked the group to leave, one teen refused to go. During the confrontation, a gun was pulled out, and Tatro was shot in the neck.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police seek person of interest in connection with disappearance of 27-year-old woman
- Customers continue to line up as restaurant burns
- Country singer Miranda Lambert allegedly dumps plate on woman in steakhouse altercation
- VIDEO: Quick-moving system to bring wintry mix Sunday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Deputies said they are also looking for three other teens who showed up uninvited to Tatro's house.
A neighbor across the street said she didn't hear the gunfire, but the police presence woke her up.
“I really wasn't sure what was going on, and I wanted to know,” said neighbor Jane Andrews. “So what I did see was them evac-ing the victim over across the street.”
WFTV reporter Megan Cruz spoke with Tatro's family, who said doctors told them the shooting has left Tatro paralyzed.
Deputies said this shooting is not considered random and the investigation is still active.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}