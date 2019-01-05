Florida fisherman finds floating bale of suspected cocaine

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A fisherman returning from the sea to Florida on Saturday found a bale of suspected cocaine floating under a dock in Monroe County, sheriff’s deputies said.
Authorities said the bale, which was found washed up under a dock along the 100 block of East Carroll Street, contained between 40 and 60 pounds of suspected cocaine.
The fisherman, who was not identified, told authorities he used a gaff and a net to pull the bale out of the water after noticing it Saturday morning. The outside of the package was ripped, and he said he saw a white powder inside when he cut a corner of the package. Deputies said the fisherman then called the U.S. Coast Guard.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded him off practice field
- Woman sentenced for allowing men to touch girl, 3, sexually
- 1 killed, another injured in Beaver Co. crash
- VIDEO: Police: 3 dead, 4 injured after shooting at California bowling alley
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Officials found 25 smaller packages wrapped in clear plastic inside the bale, authorities said. The packages were turned over to federal authorities, deputies said.
It was not immediately clear where the suspected cocaine came from.
Authorities continue to investigate.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}