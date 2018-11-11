Florida high school security guard sold cocaine, pot, police say

A security guard at a Miami-area high school is accused of dealing cocaine and marijuana while in uniform during school hours, the Miami Herald reported.
Jamie Green, 43, who works at Felix Varela High School and is a Miami-Dade schools employee, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of cocaine and marijuana dealing, the newspaper reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing 70-year-old man found dismembered in neighbor's home didn't know killer, police say
- Around 10K bags of heroin, 15 lbs. of marijuana seized in massive drug bust
- Several injured in crash that closed McKees Rocks Bridge for hours
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Green is not accused of selling the drugs directly to students, but investigators said they believed he was doing deals at a gas station near the school, the Herald reported.
Detectives raided Green’s house early Tuesday and discovered nearly 30 grams of cocaine, 790 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 cash, the newspaper reported. It was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation, the Herald reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}