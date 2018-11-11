  • Florida high school security guard sold cocaine, pot, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A security guard at a Miami-area high school is accused of dealing cocaine and marijuana while in uniform during school hours, the Miami Herald reported.

    Jamie Green, 43, who works at Felix Varela High School and is a Miami-Dade schools employee, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of cocaine and marijuana dealing, the newspaper reported.

    Green is not accused of selling the drugs directly to students, but investigators said they believed he was doing deals at a gas station near the school, the Herald reported.

    Detectives raided Green’s house early Tuesday and discovered nearly 30 grams of cocaine, 790 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 cash, the newspaper reported. It was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation, the Herald reported.

     

