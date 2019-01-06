  • Florida lifeguards find brick of cocaine with $35K street value on beach

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    VERO BEACH, Fla. - Police say lifeguards found a brick of cocaine in the beach in Florida last week.

    TCPalm reported that Vero Beach police Lt. Matt Harrelson said the package was wrapped in plastic. It had a street value of $35,000.

    The brick likely came from a drug boat transporting drugs somewhere else, police told TCPalm.

    “(Drug cartels) would see it as the cost of doing business,” Harrelson said of the lost brick. “There’s a lot more cocaine on the streets.”

    Harrelson said officers searched the beaches for other bricks that may have washed up. The cocaine that was found was sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

