Florida man arrested after starving dogs found eating one another, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Editor’s note: This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion advised.
A Florida man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after his emaciated dogs were discovered eating each other, police said.
According to WFLA, Lakeland police arrested Genar Smith, 54, on Sunday after finding five malnourished pit bulls chained or in cages with no food or water, authorities said. Two of the dogs appeared to be eating a dead dog, and one living dog was missing part of its tail, officers said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11-year-old boy dies after suspected allergic reaction to fish smell, police say
- Man accused of shooting wife, in-laws said he found video of her cheating, police say
- Man critically injured in McKees Rocks shooting
- VIDEO: Mom Says Daughter Was Attacked on School Bus by 12-Year-Old Student
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Smith, who said he fed and watered the dogs daily, claimed that Parvo had killed the dead dog, police said. He said they had never been to the vet.
The dogs are now in the care of animal control, the Ledger reported.
Smith is being held on $1,000 bond, according to the newspaper.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}