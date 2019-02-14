  • Florida man caught on camera continuously licking doorbell

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A home surveillance camera caught another doorbell licker, this time at a home in Lake Worth, Florida. 

    The man can be seen standing outside a front door with what the appear to be a stack of newspapers. He then leans into the Ring Video Doorbell to lick it -- again and again and again. 

    The man points at the papers in his hands before licking the doorbell again. 

    This is the second time in just over a month people have been reported licking a doorbell

