Florida man caught on camera continuously licking doorbell

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A home surveillance camera caught another doorbell licker, this time at a home in Lake Worth, Florida.
The man can be seen standing outside a front door with what the appear to be a stack of newspapers. He then leans into the Ring Video Doorbell to lick it -- again and again and again.
The man points at the papers in his hands before licking the doorbell again.
This is the second time in just over a month people have been reported licking a doorbell.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Measles outbreak has health officials urging Pennsylvanians to vaccinate
- VIDEO: You make better meal choices if you pick dessert first, study says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}