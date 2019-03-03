  • Florida man stabs co-worker with machete in mall food court

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man stabbed a co-worker with a machete Saturday evening in a mall food court, police say. 

    Luis Arias, 43, who works for a cleaning company for the Palm Beach Outlets mall, was upset with a colleague who did not complete his duties, leaving them for Arias, WPEC reported

    Investigators said Arias retrieved a machete from his locker and stabbed the other employee several times with it around 7:45 p.m., WPEC reported

    The victim was treated and released Sunday morning from a hospital. 

    Arias was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

