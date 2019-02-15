Florida woman accused of stealing $82K by altering paychecks

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida woman is accused of defrauding $82,000 from a company she worked for by altering her paychecks, WTVT reported.
Patricia A. Smart, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with a scheme to defraud over $300, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. She also was charged with violating a 30-year community supervision sentence stemming from a grand theft charge in 1991.
Smart worked for a New Port Richey business, RJ Brosseau Corporation, WTVT reported. Investigators said Smart would log her weekly paychecks and registry for the checks for $120, the television station reported. However, after the company’s owner signed off on her checks, Smart would change the amounts to $420, $720 or $920, according to her arrest affidavit.
Detectives said Smart cashed 136 paychecks between January 2016 and September 2018, taking an additional $82,300 from the company, WTVT reported.
Smart remains in the Pasco County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.
