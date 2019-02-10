Florida woman poses with baby alligator in maternity photo

TAMPA, Fla. - An expectant mother tried to conjure her best interpretation of “Florida Woman” in a maternity photo in which she holds a baby alligator while a shotgun rests against a case of beer next to the state flag.
Native Floridians, Lindsey Tuttle, who is due March 6, and her husband Jonathan Tuttle, decided on a memorable, albeit satirical, way to capture the final weeks of her pregnancy.
"I wanted a picture different than your run of the mill maternity photos of women in the forest being goddesses," Lindsey Tuttle told WTSP. "’Florida man’ has always cracked up my husband and I, so we decided to make me ‘Florida Woman.’"
The alligator, known as Fred, is prominently featured as the couple pretend to bottle feed it.
“Last minute practice for baby,” Lindsey Tuttle wrote. “Alligators don’t like to bottle feed, apparently. Didn’t try to breastfeed.”
Lindsey Tuttle has faced criticism since posting the photo Feb. 2. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission visited them to check on Fred, who was not harmed, WFLA reported.
"Fred is a perfect gentleman and will be a great big brother figure for Baby Tuttle," she told WTSP.
