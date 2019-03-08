Florida woman shoots boyfriend for snoring loudly, deputies say

COCOA, Fl. - A woman is facing charges after police said she shot her boyfriend after an argument over his snoring, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Units were initially called out to a home on Emerald Lake Drive in unincorporated Cocoa in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, 47-year-old Lorie Morin and her boyfriend, who is the victim of the shooting, told officials that the shooting was accidental.
As officials continued to investigate, they found that the shooting occurred during an argument between the two over the victim snoring loudly, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials believe the argument escalated to the point where Morin retrieved a shotgun and shot the victim.
Both the suspect and victim are believed to have been drinking leading up to the incident.
The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Morin was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery and was transported to the Brevard County Jail where she is being held without bond, according to online records.
