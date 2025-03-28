Florida's Desmond Watson surprises NFL scouts with 464-pound weigh-in, incredible strength at pro day

When it comes to the NFL Draft, it's typically a good thing when a prospect sets a record or turns in a historic performance. Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson did just that at the team's pro day Thursday, and may have put himself on NFL Draft boards as a result.

Watson weighed in at a whopping 464 pounds at Florida's pro day. If Watson maintained that weight, and got drafted in April, he would become the heaviest player ever selected in the NFL Draft. Trent Brown and Daniel Faalele hold the current NFL record for heaviest players drafted. They both weighed 380 pounds.

During his career at Florida, Watson has steadily increased his weight every year, per the Associated Press. As a sophomore, he played at 415 pounds. That number jumped to 435 pounds as a junior and 449 pounds as a senior. Between the end of the college football season and Florida's pro day, Watson managed to put on 15 pounds.

While his size helps, it won't be the only thing that potentially gets Watson drafted. He showed off incredible strength at Florida's pro day, benching 225 pounds 36 times. That was more than any prospect managed at the 2025 NFL Combine. Oklahoma pass rusher Ethan Downs and Alabama tight end CJ Dippre led the way at the event, hoisting 225 pounds 32 times. Watson did not receive an invite to the Combine.

Watson's 5.93 second 40-yard dash and 25-inch vertical at Florida's pro day were less impressive compared to other NFL Draft prospects.

Will Desmond Watson get picked at the 2025 NFL Draft?

Despite playing in 51 games during his college career, Watson didn't garner much NFL Draft interest prior to Thursday. Being invited to the NFL Combine doesn't guarantee a player gets drafted, but it can help. The fact that Watson did not receive an invite to the combine meant he needed to find another way to impress scouts.

Thursday may have accomplished that. While Watson won't be selected on the first or second day of the draft, he may have put himself on teams' radars as an intriguing end-of-draft selection. If Watson was being viewed as an undrafted player entering Thursday, his combination of strength and size could be enough for a team to use a seventh-round pick on him.

Watson's odds of making an NFL roster and appearing in a professional game would still be long, but going from undrafted to a seventh-round pick would give him an advantage over other fringe players on an NFL roster.

Desmond Watson highlights at Florida

If Watson is going to get drafted, it will be due to his tremendous size and strength. Watson put up 63 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks over his career at Florida. While those aren't eye-popping figures, Watson did turn in some impressive highlights with the Gators, one of which included Watson throwing a running back during a tackle.

He also has experience on offense, occasionally serving as a fullback in the backfield. Watson even managed a carry during his senior year. He gained a yard on the play.

Whether Watson gets picked during the 2025 NFL Draft remains a question. But after Thursday's pro day performance, he at least got the attention of NFL scouts. For a player on the fringes of the draft, that could make all the difference.