General Mills recalls 5-pound bags Gold Medal Unbleached Flour over salmonella fears

General Mills has issued a recall for 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour over fears of potential salmonella contamination.
The possible presence of the bacteria was discovered during sampling of the 5-pound bags, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The recall only affects the one flour product and is focused on bags with the “better if used by date” of April 20, 2020.
General Mills Recalls Five Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour https://t.co/ulUrgtu6FJ— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) January 24, 2019
“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses," the president of General Mills’ Meals and Baking Division, Jim Murphy, said in a statement.
"This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating," Murphy said.
Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can cause more severe illnesses, according to the FDA.
