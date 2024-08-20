Flyers waive Ryan Johansen, citing breach of contract. Agent claims forward has 'severe hockey injury'

The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract on Tuesday. The team said the decision was due to a "material breach."

Johansen, 32, was traded to the Flyers from the Colorado Avalanche on March 6 but never played a game for the team after reporting an injury.

Johansen's agent, Kurt Overhardt, released a statement following the Flyers' decision explaining that the 11-year NHL veteran's injury is "severe," and one that requires "extensive surgery."

Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled.

Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third party physicians.

The Flyers' attempt to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing.

We have been in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights.

Johansen has 60 days to file a grievance via the NHLPA, which he is expected to do.

“The Philadelphia Flyers’ actions raise significant concerns. We are currently reviewing the matter," the NHLPA said in a statement.

The end result could very likely be a negotiated settlement between the two sides.

Flyers didn't expect Johansen to return from injury

Two weeks after the trade, Flyers general manager Danny Briere told Philly Hockey Now that Johansen was in the process of rehabbing the injury and that the news came as a surprise to the team considering he had played a game with the Avalanche two days prior to the deal.

The Flyers waived Johansen after the trade and after he went unclaimed planned to demote him to their AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley. But a reported hip injury prevented the move.

At his season-ending press conference in April, Briere said the team didn't expect Johansen to be back and that Johansen didn't think he'd be able to play again.

According to Puck Pedia, Johansen has one year left on his current contract that carries an $8 million salary cap hit. His 2024-25 salary is of a similar amount that will be split by the Flyers and the Nashville Predators, who agreed to retain 50% after they traded him to the Avalanche in June 2023.