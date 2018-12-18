0 Flynn's sentencing delayed because of ongoing cooperation with prosecutors

A federal judge agreed to delay sentencing for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Flynn resigned from his post in the Trump administration in February 2017 after serving just 24 days in office. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials and agreed to fully cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Authorities said in court records filed earlier this month that Flynn has since met with investigators 19 times and provided information in three separate investigations, including the probe into Russian election meddling.

Update 1 p.m. EST Dec. 18: Attorneys for Flynn asked U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to delay Flynn’s sentencing and he agreed, CNN reported.

Judge Sullivan says it is fine to delay Flynn's sentencing and proceed by having both sides update the judge on Flynn's case in March, per @kpolantz — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2018

Update 12:50 p.m. EST Dec. 18: Court proceedings resumed just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan called a recess to the proceedings.

Sullivan cautioned people not to "read too much into the questions" asked before the break, including a question about whether Flynn could have been charged with treason, The Huffington Post reported.

Judge Sullivan is now trying to walk back some of his rhetoric before the break. Says he was just asking about treason, not saying that Flynn committed it. “Don’t read too much into the questions I asked.” Sullivan says he couldn’t even tell you what the elements of treason are. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 18, 2018

"I wasn't suggesting he had committed treason," Sullivan said, according to Vox.com. "I was just curious."

Update 12:05 p.m. EST Dec. 18: Court proceedings were paused Tuesday morning for a recess to allow Flynn time to confer with his attorneys after U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan asked whether Flynn could have been charged with treason, The Huffington Post reported.

They’re now taking a recess until 12:30, at Flynn’s request. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 18, 2018

Court is expected resume at 12:30 p.m.

Sullivan asked Flynn several questions earlier Tuesday to make sure he wanted to proceed with his sentencing hearing. Sullivan asked Flynn to consider whether to push the hearing back until after he’s completed his cooperation with Mueller’s team, Vox.com reported.

Court is in recess, because Judge Sullivan has asked Flynn to consider whether he still wants to be sentenced today, or whether he wants to wait until his cooperation is complete in hopes of getting more credit. — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) December 18, 2018

Update 11:40 a.m. EST Dec. 18: Flynn told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday that he knew it was a crime to lie to the FBI, CNN reported.

NEWS: Michael Flynn just deflated Trump’s contention that he was duped into lying to FBI. "I was aware" that lying to FBI investigators was a crime when he did so over interactions with Russians, Flynn tells judge



"I do not" seek to withdraw the plea, Flynn tells the judge. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2018

Sullivan asked Flynn a series of questions Tuesday to make sure he wanted to move forward with his sentencing hearing after Flynn said in a defense memo that the FBI never warned him that it was against the law to lie to federal agents.

Update 10 a.m. EST Dec. 18: Flynn has arrived at the courthouse ahead of his scheduled sentencing hearing.

Michael Flynn arrives at the courthouse pic.twitter.com/IZ7EHRN37L — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) December 18, 2018

﻿Original report: President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished Flynn luck ahead of his scheduled sentencing for lying to FBI investigators probing Russian election meddling and its possible ties to Trump and his presidential campaign.

“Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a tweet. “Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!”

Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced at an 11 a.m. hearing before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, according to court records.

Prosecutors asked a judge earlier this month to sentence Flynn to little or no jail time in connection to the case, citing his cooperation with investigators.

In a memo filed last week, Flynn’s attorneys asked he be spared jail time and suggested that FBI agents played to his desire to keep the situation quiet and, as a result, kept him from involving a lawyer when investigators approached him just days after Trump’s inauguration.

TRENDING NOW:

Mueller’s team has sharply pushed back at any suggestion that Flynn was duped, with prosecutors responding that as a high-ranking military officer steeped in national security issues, Flynn “knows he should not lie to federal agents.”

Flynn is, so far, the only member of Trump’s administration to plead guilty to charges in the Mueller investigation, according to Reuters. Last week, a federal judge in New York sentenced Trump’s former long-time attorney Michael Cohen to 36 months in prison for charges that included one count of lying to Congress that had been levied against Trump’s former fixer by Mueller’s office.

Trump has frequently railed against the investigation, which he has called a witch hunt, and denied any collusion with Russia.

﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.