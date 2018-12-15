For sale: Island with pebbles and penguins

If you are looking for beachfront property located far off the beaten path, then a piece of land in the Falkland Islands could be your own personal paradise.
That is, if you don’t mind sharing the island with five different species of penguins, sea lions, cattle, 42 different species of birds and 6,000 sheep.
Pebble Island was bought by the Dean family in 1869, but the great-great grandson of the original owner is a motivated seller, the BBC reported.
"It's an amazing place," Sam Harris told the BBC. "Unfortunately, it's just become too hard to manage."
The family has not lived on the island, which sports a 4-mile long beach, since the 1950s, according to the BBC.
Pebble Island is 20 miles long and four miles wide. History buffs will recall that the island was the site of the first land-based action of the 1982 Falklands War.
So, what is the price for this paradise in the south Atlantic Ocean? Harris isn’t really sure.
"We went to an estate agency to get it valued, but they couldn't value it because we've owned it for so long,” Harris told the BBC. “There are no recent values on it they can go on. So we're open to offers."
