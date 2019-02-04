  • Forget football, watch Superb Owls instead

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    As football fans flock to the stadium (or, more realistically, to bars and watch parties) to catch the Super Bowl 53 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, the real stars of the day will be swooping the skies overhead, feathers and all.

    We’re talking about none other than the Superb Owl, of course. The running joke—a real hoot—stems from bad spellers everywhere attempting to Google search “Super bowl” and, well, failing. Another year, another spike in Google searches for the mysterious “Superb owl.”

    In the age of memes and trending topics, the mythical creature has generated quite a flurry of followers.

    If you Google search “superb owl” today, you’ll be greeted by the yellow-haired, bright-eyed owl of all owls.

    And that’s not all. Head over to the subreddit r/superbowl at 6 p.m. for a special Ask Me Anything with biologist James Duncan, of Discover Owls, who has owl the owl knowledge one might want.

