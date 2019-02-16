Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn caught on ‘kiss cam' again

ATLANTA - There’s never been any question about who former President Jimmy Carter’s valentine is.
The 94-year-old Carter and his wife Rosalynn smooched again during the “kiss cam” promotion at the Hawks-Knicks game on Valentine’s Day Thursday at State Farm Arena.
The Carters have been married since 1946. The couple also kissed for the camera at Braves games in 2015 and 2016.
See video of the kiss here:
A Presidential Kiss Cam featuring President Jimmy Carter 😍#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fehHljid4C— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2019
Carter, a Plains, Ga., native, was the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. He also was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. Carter received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
The Carters were honored by the Hawks for their humanitarian efforts Thursday night. The team also hosted its first Pride Night.
