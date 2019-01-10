Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to publicly testify before Congress

President Donald Trump’s former long-time attorney, Michael Cohen, will testify publicly next month before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a schedule released Thursday.
In a statement released with the schedule, Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, thanked Cohen for voluntarily agreeing to testify.
“I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with special counsel (Robert) Mueller’s office,” Cummings said. “The committee will announce additional information in the coming weeks.”
A federal judge in New York sentenced Cohen, 52, last month to serve 36 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to several charges earlier in the year.
Cohen admitted to lying to Congress in connection to a Trump Tower deal in Moscow after prosecutors with Mueller’s team charged him with making false statements.
He also pleaded guilty in August to eight charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.
Cohen told a judge in August that Trump directed him to arrange payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had affairs with Trump years before the 2016 presidential election.
Officials with the FBI raided Cohen’s hotel room, home and office in April, seizing his computer, his phone and hundreds of thousands of records, The Washington Post reported. Secret recordings Cohen made of his then-client, Trump, were also seized, according to The New York Times.
Daniels said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. McDougal claimed she had a nearly year-long affair with the president in 2006 and 2007. Trump has denied either affair.
