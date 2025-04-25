Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson arrested on suspected DWI after attending team draft party

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning on a suspected DWI, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Peterson — who attended the team's draft party Thursday evening — was booked in a Hennepin County jail at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. He's facing a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree driving while impaired and remains in custody, per the Star Tribune.

The arrest comes hours after Peterson was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis attending the Vikings' draft party. Peterson did an interview on KFAN while at the event. The Vikings selected offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft.

Peterson, 40, starred with the Vikings after he was the team's first-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Peterson emerged as one of the best running backs in football immediately, winning the Rookie of the Year award in his first season.

Over the next nine seasons, all of which came with the Vikings, Peterson made six Pro Bowl, four All-Pro first teams and won the 2012 MVP award after rushing for 2,097 yards. That figure ranks second on the all-time list of most rushing yards in a single season. Peterson sits behind Eric Dickerson, who rushed for 2,105 yards in 1985.

Peterson left the Vikings following the 2016 NFL season. He bounced around the league the next couple years, seeing time with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021, though never officially retired and was trying to make a comeback as recently as 2023.

Once he's eligible, Peterson is expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He sits fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,918 career yards.

Peterson has been involved in a handful of off-the-field incidents during and after his playing career. He was suspended after just one game during the 2014 season after disciplining his son with a switch. In 2022, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Last September, Peterson was ordered to turn over assets to settle a $12 million debt.