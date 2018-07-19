0 Fort Hunter Liggett tent collapse: 22 injured at California military base, officials say

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - - More than 20 people were injured late Wednesday when a tent collapsed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, officials said.

Accident on post but no reported fatalities. A helicopter landing kicked up wind that caused a tent structure to collapse. More to follow as we assess situation. — Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) July 19, 2018

Here is the latest information:

Update 2:26 a.m. EDT July 19: According to the military base’s official Twitter account, 22 soldiers were hurt when “a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landing’s rotor wash blew over a tent structure” in a “remote training area.” Officials said four soldiers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Contrary to earlier media reports, nobody was killed in the incident, officials said.

"This incident occurred during an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) that trains Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers,” the base tweeted.

Re: Training accident tonight. During a landing in a remote training area during the CSTX, an Army helicopter stirred up wind and blew over a tent structure. There are no reported fatalities. We will continue to post information here and on FaceBook as we confirm details. — Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) July 19, 2018

Approx. 9:30 pm, a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landing’s rotor wash blew over a tent structure and injured a number Soldiers. There are NO FATALITES reported at this time. First responders on site report there are 22 injuries. 1/3 — Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) July 19, 2018

The majority of injuries are minor and are being treated on site. Two of the injured were evacuated by air to Fresno, CA and two were evacuated by ground to Twin Cites Medical Center in Templeton, CA. 2/3 — Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) July 19, 2018

This incident occurred during an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) that trains Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers. 3/3



Please monitor our Facebook page as well. https://t.co/3gCoVHxWO5 — Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) July 19, 2018



