Fort Hunter Liggett tent collapse: 22 injured at California military base, officials say

    By: Michelle Ewing , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. - - More than 20 people were injured late Wednesday when a tent collapsed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, officials said.

    Update 2:26 a.m. EDT July 19: According to the military base’s official Twitter account, 22 soldiers were hurt when “a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landing’s rotor wash blew over a tent structure” in a “remote training area.” Officials said four soldiers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

    Contrary to earlier media reports, nobody was killed in the incident, officials said.

    "This incident occurred during an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) that trains Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers,” the base tweeted.

     


