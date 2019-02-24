Fortune cookie advice leads to $100K lotto win

A Maryland man heeding advice from a fortune cookie became a $100,000 lottery winner.
Diego Caceres, 25, opened a fortune cookie that said it was his lucky day after he and his brother Domingo ate lunch Feb. 16 at a Chinese restaurant, according to the Maryland Lottery.
A short time later they stopped at a 7-Eleven convenience store and Diego Caceres bought a soda and reflecting on his fortune cookie, borrowed $10 from his brother to buy a Power 8s scratch off ticket, it turned out to be a $100,000 winner.
Diego had only bought one Maryland Lottery ticket previously which was not a winner. He said he is grateful for his brother’s generosity and will share in the winnings.
They plan to visit family and go to soccer games in South America and Europe.
“We’ll live a little,” Diego Caceres said. “We are young.”
