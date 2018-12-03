  • Foster mom forced child to wear electric dog collar, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A South Carolina woman is facing a child neglect charge after police say she forced her foster child to wear an electric dog collar.

    >> Read more news stories 

    According to The Associated Press, Deborah Ann Jarrell, 61, of Myrtle Beach, also is accused of striking the 6-year-old "with a spoon-like object." Horry County police said the child detailed the alleged abuse, which occurred "between January and July," in an interview with a children's advocacy organization in October, the AP reported.

    Jarrell was arrested Wednesday and released Thursday on $2,500 bail, according to jail records.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories