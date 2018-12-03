Foster mom forced child to wear electric dog collar, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A South Carolina woman is facing a child neglect charge after police say she forced her foster child to wear an electric dog collar.
According to The Associated Press, Deborah Ann Jarrell, 61, of Myrtle Beach, also is accused of striking the 6-year-old "with a spoon-like object." Horry County police said the child detailed the alleged abuse, which occurred "between January and July," in an interview with a children's advocacy organization in October, the AP reported.
Jarrell was arrested Wednesday and released Thursday on $2,500 bail, according to jail records.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
