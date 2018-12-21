Foul play: Driver covers license plate with chicken wings sticker to avoid toll

A foul deed by a motorist ruffled some feathers among the members of the California Highway Patrol.
A driver used a sticker from a pound of teriyaki chicken wings he bought at a Safeway supermarket to cover his license plate and avoid paying a toll on a freeway in Marin County, the Los Angeles Times reported.
On its Facebook page, the CHP noted that the incident could be filed under the “We couldn’t even make this up” category.
A sergeant with the highway patrol made the discovery Tuesday morning after pulling over a white Ford Mustang traveling south on the 101 Freeway, KTLA reported.
The car was impounded and the driver of the Mustang was cited on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and having an obstructed license plate, the Times reported.
