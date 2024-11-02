Fourth quarter goal-line stand propels No. 4 Ohio State to 20-13 win over No. 3 Penn State

No. 4 Ohio State’s goal-line stand with 5:13 to go powered the Buckeyes to a 20-13 road win over No. 3 Penn State.

After Ohio State kicked a field goal to go up seven — a drive aided by a controversial overturn on a replay review — Penn State immediately drove down the field and got into position for a TD after a 33-yard run by tight end Tyler Warren.

On first and goal, RB Kaytron Allen was stuffed for no gain. On second down, he got a yard to get to the Ohio State 2 yard-line. On third down, QB Drew Allar got another yard. And on fourth down, Penn State went to the air, but Allah’s pass to Khalil Dinkins in traffic was incomplete.

DENIED ON 4TH & GOAL 🔒



The @ohiostatefb defense makes a MASSIVE stop in Happy Valley 🌰



(Brought to you by @ATTBusiness #ATTBusiness #NextLevelNetwork) pic.twitter.com/XnSqLWCCcr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 2, 2024

It was a statement stand from an Ohio State defense that locked down Penn State’s offense for the second straight season. And Penn State never got the chance to have the ball again after that Ohio State stop.

The Buckeyes drained the remaining 5:13 off the clock thanks to Quinshon Judkins. The Ole Miss transfer had three straight carries for two first downs at the start of the drive and then provided a key third-down block as Will Howard rushed for a first down just inside the two-minute warning.

Three plays later, Howard, a Pennsylvania native, closed out the game with another third-down run.

Judkins also featured prominently in the replay review we mentioned above. On that drive that extended Ohio State's lead to seven, Judkins appeared to catch a pass from Howard and fumble the ball when he was hit. Officials immediately reviewed that the play was a catch and a fumble, but determined after a replay review that Judkins didn't have time to actually make a catch.

It was really, really close.

A closer look at the overturned fumble call



pic.twitter.com/9ZPaKLZ7XQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 2, 2024

Had the call of a fumble stood, Penn State would have taken over inside Ohio State territory. Instead, Howard hit freshman Jeremiah Smith for a 14-yard pass on the next play and the Buckeyes got a field goal from Jayden Fielding.