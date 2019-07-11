  • Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven Thursday

    Today's date is 7-11 so you should run, don't walk, to visit your nearest 7-Eleven store.

    The world's largest convenience retailer is celebrating its birthday, but instead of cake it's giving away free Slurpees. 

    You'll also get a cute Instagram-worthy cup for free and great deals on food. 

    The party is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. No other purchase or coupon is necessary.

    After you take a sip of that refreshing Slurpee, post a selfie to social media using the hashtag #TFW for "that feeling when."
     

     

