French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam with victory over Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic now stands alone in tennis history, as he has always wanted to.

In the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday, Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title, the most of any man in the history of the game. He defeated 24-year-old Norwegian clay specialist Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

The 36-year-old is now the first man to win at least three titles at each of the four majors.

Ruud started strong, winning the first three games before Djokovic could win his first. The opening defeat wasn't new for the Serbian star. It’s not the rope-a-dope, exactly, but he’s lost the first set of major matches before, and has almost always come storming right back to even the score and crush his opponent. On Sunday he did that in the first set itself, coming all the way back to tie Ruud 4-4 before forcing a tiebreak.

That’s when Djokovic Prime activated. He won the tiebreak easily and then had a chance to rest before the second set started. The wind picked up as Djokovic broke Ruud in his first service game, establishing a 3-0 lead early on in the second set. In two hours and 13 minutes, Djokavic had the two-set advantage.

Ruud caught some momentum in the third set, giving his dialed-in opponent a real battle until a pivotal break in the 11th game gave Djokavic the advantage. It was history watch from then on, and the champion laid out on the clay once he'd officially notched the victory.

This is Ruud’s second straight year in the French Open final, and he was looking for his first championship victory at Roland-Garros. Last year he lost to Rafael Nadal, and Sunday he lost to Novak, yet another of the greatest players of all time. The younger players are chomping at the bit to take over the sport. Their time will come, but Djokovic is not ready to relinquish his spot.

Nor should he be. He has always aimed to be not just the best in the sport, but the greatest tennis player of all time. Tom Brady was in his box today, and what he’s done in football is exactly what Djokovic wants to do in tennis. And Djokovic is already doing it. He’s 36 and showing no signs of slowing down. While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have broken down with injuries, he’s going strong, missing time over the last few years only due to his personal choice to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s narratively satisfying when younger players battle and win over the previous generation. It signals a changing of the guard and the forward flow of time. But Djokovic isn’t on board. He doesn’t care about anyone’s narrative but his own. He’s not going anywhere until he’s ready, and right now, he seems pretty comfortable at the top of the tennis world.