Fresh vegetable products sold under several brand names are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination.
Growers Express issued the voluntary recall, which affects packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl, according to a news release.
The vegetables were sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms and Trader Joe’s brands.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to Growers Express, the products originated from a production facility in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to numerous states, including Pennsylvania.
“Most of the affected products are labeled with a ‘Best If Used By’ Date of June 26 - June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall. This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products,” the news release said.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}