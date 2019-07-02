  • Fresh vegetable products recalled for possible listeria contamination

    Updated:

    Fresh vegetable products sold under several brand names are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination.

    Growers Express issued the voluntary recall, which affects packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl, according to a news release.

    The vegetables were sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms and Trader Joe’s brands.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    According to Growers Express, the products originated from a production facility in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to numerous states, including Pennsylvania.

    “Most of the affected products are labeled with a ‘Best If Used By’ Date of June 26 - June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall. This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products,” the news release said.

    There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

    For more information, CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories