Freshman WR Ryan Williams’ incredible go-ahead TD catch gives No. 4 Alabama a 41-34 win over No. 2 Georgia

Freshman sensation Ryan Williams saved No. 4 Alabama from an epic collapse against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night.

Williams made an incredible 75-yard go-ahead TD catch with 2:18 to go to give Alabama a 41-34 win over the Bulldogs. Look at his ability to adjust to the football while it was in the air, the awareness to stay in bounds and the spin move to make the Georgia defenders miss.

Georgia led for 13 seconds and then 17-year-old Ryan Williams did THIS 🔥



THIS GAME IS INCREDIBLE 🤯



The TD came as Alabama was on the verge of blowing a 28-0 first-half lead. Georgia had gone ahead 34-33 — its first lead of the game — just 13 seconds before Williams crossed the goal line when Carson Beck hit Dillon Bell for a 67-yard TD pass after Bell had gotten behind Alabama’s secondary.

The Bulldogs still had plenty of time after Williams' TD and got all the way to the Alabama 20. This time, another freshman sealed the game. Zabien Brown picked off Beck in the end zone with 43 seconds to go as Beck tried to beat him one-on-one.

Georgia scored 19 straight points after Alabama had gone up 33-15 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter. That field goal was set up by another improbable catch by the 17-year-old Williams.