Friends exchange same Christmas cards for 50 years

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOLLANDALE, Wis. - A simple bet over a Christmas card led to a 50-year holiday tradition. 

    Jackie Gempler and Evelyn Weier have exchanged the same Christmas cards for 50 years, since they were in their early 20s, WISC reported.

    "(Jackie) was like, 'I am sure you will lose that Christmas card. I'm willing to bet you a six pack of beer that you will lose that card,'" Weier told WISC. "For the first few years, I even put it in my lock box. I was not going to lose that card. I had a six pack on that thing.”

    The cards serve as a chronicle of the women’s families. They list children and pet names.

    The friends plan to continue their tradition until the cards run out of blank space.

    "I just wonder how many more years we can keep it up," Gempler told WISC. “They're getting kind of beat up. They look like they're 50 years old.”

     
     

