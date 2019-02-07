Frito-Lay recalls pita chips after flavor mix-up, reported allergic reaction

PLANO, Texas - Frito-Lay is recalling some pita chips after a consumer reported having an allergic reaction to undeclared milk ingredients.
The company initiated the recall after it was discovered that 228 bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of pita chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk, Frito-Lay officials said in a statement.
The affected products are 7 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips that were distributed nationwide. The bags have both a “Use By” date of 23 APR 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code of “65M127902” listed below the “Use By” date. These numbers can be found on the front of the bag along the top right side.
Frito-Lay officials said the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “028400564632” listed on the bottom right side of the back of the bag.
People with milk allergies could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the affected chips, the statement said. At least one consumer has reported having an allergic reaction to the chips.
Frito-Lay officials said it’s notified the Food and Drug Administration of the issue.
No other Stacy’s products have been recalled.
More information can be found at the Frito-Lay website.
