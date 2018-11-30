Frustrated teacher tapes student to chair at elementary school

PASADENA, Md. - A frustrated substitute teacher at an elementary school in Maryland won’t be back in the classroom anytime soon.
The teacher is under investigation after taping a student at Lake Shore Elementary School in Pasadena to a chair after the student laughed when she threatened to do just that, according to WBFF-TV.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two more blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
- Southwest Airlines apologizes after mother says gate agent mocked 5-year-old's name
- VIDEO: Overnight temperature increase leading to rain
- PHOTOS: Young people killed in Allegheny Co. in past two years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Principal Julie Little-McVearry said in a statement she was “shocked and appalled” by the incident, WBFF reported.
"During regular classroom instruction, the teacher, a long-term substitute, remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him to his chair. The student found the remark funny, and the teacher proceeded to do as she said she would," Little-McVearry said.
School officials called police and said the incident is now under investigation.
The teacher won’t be back in a classroom until the matter is resolved, Little-McVearry said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}