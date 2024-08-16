Full guide to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Until recently, it looked like this summer's Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago would be a fraught affair. Former President Trump had just dodged an assassin's bullet. President Biden — the party's presumptive nominee — was plummeting in the polls after a much-criticized debate performance. And pro-Palestinian protesters were preparing to pull a 1968.

What a difference a few weeks makes. Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris took Biden's place atop the ticket, the vibe has completely shifted. Harris now leads Trump nationally and in key swing states. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has gone viral. (He's the guy behind the whole "weird" phenomenon.) And while activists still plan to protest, Harris seems to have lowered the temperature — and the chances for chaos.

For Democrats, Chicago has now become a real opportunity to reinforce their candidate’s momentum — and reintroduce her to the rest of America.

Here’s what you need to know about the convention:

🗓 📍The venue and dates

The DNC takes place Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22, at the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. It will be the first time since 1996 that the convention will be held in the Windy City.

📺 Watch on broadcast, cable or streamers

The DNC is streaming the convention on its YouTube channel. You can also watch on streamers like Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Max. Broadcast and cable TV networks will also be airing live coverage from Chicago.

The DNC is streaming the convention on its YouTube channel. You can also watch on streamers like Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Max. Broadcast and cable TV networks will also be airing live coverage from Chicago.

👮Security is a big issue

Officials expect 50,000 people to descend on the nation's third-largest city for the convention. Security will be extremely tight — especially in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Local, state and federal officials say they are prepared for the high-profile event, and they are even on alert for potential "retaliatory acts of violence" against Democrats following the attempted assassination. Convention security plans include restricted zones, road closures, protest areas and a surge of resources — including as many as 500 officers, mostly from Illinois, being brought in to assist Chicago police.

Click here and here for specific information about the security restrictions, including maps to help you navigate the area.

➡️ What to expect

Here's one thing not to expect: the traditional state-by-state roll call where delegates vote to make the nomination official. Earlier this month, Democrats decided to hold a virtual vote in order to avoid potential ballot headaches in Ohio, and they certified their nominations shortly thereafter.

So Harris and Walz are no longer the party’s “presumptive” nominees. They’re already official.

The real drama in Chicago will stem from the speeches. Biden is the first president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 not to seek a second term — and the only president in U.S. history to surrender his party’s nomination after winning its primary. He is set to speak Monday. How will he handle what is likely to be a difficult moment for him?

The challenge for Biden — and to a degree, for the convention as a whole — will be figuring out how to look back (at the still-unpopular legacy he’s about to leave behind) while also looking ahead (to what’s new and different about his last-minute successor).

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — as well as 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton — will address the delegates on subsequent nights, along with an array of celebrities, everyday Americans and other Democratic officials. Will they continue to attack Trump by making him look bigger — a looming "threat to democracy?" Or will they solidify Harris's new strategy of making him look smaller — "old and quite weird."

As for Harris herself, she’s been something of a blank slate so far: a screen onto which Democrats have projected their sudden relief and optimism. In her speech Thursday — and in the spectacle leading up to it — will Harris seek to preserve this generic, all-things-to-all-people appeal, or will she add new layers of specificity (around her prosecutorial past, perhaps, or her policy plans for 2025 and beyond)?

Finally, what happens after Chicago? Previous nominees have typically enjoyed a postconvention polling "bump," but Harris's surprise debut effectively blunted any momentum Trump might have enjoyed coming out of last month's Republican National Convention.

So far, the former president has struggled to regain his footing and find a fruitful line of attack against Harris. Will the convention offer him new ammunition? Or will next week’s four-day pro-Harris infomercial further boost her standing as the fall campaign finally gets underway?

🗣️ Democratic leaders, celebrities slated to speak

The DNC hasn't released an official list of speakers, so stay tuned. But here are the keynote speakers, according to CNN and NBC News sources:

Monday: Hillary Clinton, Biden

Tuesday: Obama

Wednesday: Bill Clinton, Walz

Thursday: Harris

You can likely expect the following people to be featured prominently:

Second gentleman, Doug Emhoff

Walz’s wife, Gwen Walz

Harris’s other VP contenders: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

📌 What is the DNC’s 2024 platform?

Before Biden left the race, Democrats released a draft platform tailored to his second-term agenda. It touted Biden's record ("creat[ing] nearly 16 million jobs," taking "the most ambitious action in world history to fight climate change," "securing our border in the face of Republican inaction" and "strengthening NATO") while previewing new policies: raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, hiking taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year, lowering housing costs by building or renovating 2 million homes nationwide, adding funding for 100,000 additional police officers and increasing access to mental health care.

But the actual platform will be finalized at the convention — and with a new nominee, there are likely to be changes. Watch for Harris to try to differentiate herself from Biden — possibly on crime, abortion, immigration or the Gaza War.

➕ Read more

Harris, Walz officially certified as Democratic nominees for president, vice president."The certification, conducted by convention Secretary Jason Rae, comes less than a day after Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination in a virtual roll call vote and just hours since she announced Walz would join her on the ticket." [The Hill]

Kamala Harris has momentum. Will it last past the 'honeymoon' phase?"Harris has clearly shaken Democrats from the malaise that had hung over their party as they wrestled with questions over Biden's candidacy. The question that may decide the 2024 election is whether Harris can sustain this momentum, or even build on it, after the 'honeymoon' phase is over." [Yahoo News]

The Convention City: why Chicago has hosted more presidential conventions than any other city. "The legacy of Lincoln still echoes at the intersection of Wacker Drive and Lake Street, perhaps the most consequential corner in Chicago history." [WGN Chicago]

DNC cleanup aims to improve Chicago beyond the convention, but also echo 1996 efforts."The man leading the city of Chicago's planning efforts for the Democratic National Convention likes to compare the preparation needed for next week's political celebration to hosting a house party. And he now has a clear directive: It's time to cut the grass." [Chicago Tribune]

Potential 'retaliatory' attacks at DNC a concern following Trump assassination attempt, federal assessment says. "US security officials are on alert for possible retaliatory attacks against Democrats following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, according to a new intelligence report obtained by CNN." [CNN]

Secret Service, police provide final Chicago DNC security update."CPD Supt. Larry Snelling and Derek Mayer from the Secret Service reassured the public about their confidence in the safety plans in place, including being able to manage what could be tens of thousands of people joining rallies and marches outside the convention." [Fox 32 Chicago]

From a pig as political candidate to a breakout speech for Obama — Democratic National Convention often leaves its mark on history. "These conventions can be places where new faces are launched, or they can be so dull that the country is functionally put to sleep." [The Conversation]

Dan Rather Looks Back at Turbulent 1968 Democratic Convention, Says Biden-Harris Switch Was 'Almost Anticlimactic' in Comparison. "The country did quickly steady itself and move forward. But the psychological effects and long-range political ramifications of what happened in Chicago reverberate today." [Variety]

2024 is not 1968 — and the Democratic convention in Chicago will play out very differently than in the days of Walter Cronkite. "But just because a situation echoes the past does not mean history is repeating itself. Today's media is completely different, and a machine politician is no longer at the helm in Chicago." [The Conversation]

Uncommitted Delegates Demand To Be Heard At Democratic National Convention. "Delegates for an anti-war, pro-Palestinian voting [bloc are] calling for Democratic National Convention organizers to allow a doctor who's been on Gaza's front lines to speak at the presidential nominating event about the humanitarian crisis." [Huffpost]

Pro-Palestinian activists prepare to rally at Democratic convention in Chicago. "The Chicago Police Department has been training to de-escalate threats of unrest at the convention and is calling in hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state for backup." [Los Angeles Times]

Chicago migrant encampment cleared; city officials deny it's because of DNC."Some city officials estimate that thousands of migrants could be bused up to the city for the convention to wreak havoc, as a visual counterpoint to liberal policies that led to unprecedented border crossings over the fall and winter." [Chicago Tribune]

