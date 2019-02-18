Full snow moon -- largest supermoon of year -- happens tonight

Pittsburghers should get a pretty good look at the largest supermoon of the year late Monday night and early Tuesday.
The snow moon, or hunger moon, will rise in the sky Monday night and will enter what is known as perigee, when the moon is closest to the Earth, which actually happens Tuesday morning, according to NASA.
The moon will appear much brighter and larger Tuesday night in a phenomenon known as a supermoon.
Skies should clear a bit Monday night, allowing many in our area to be able to see the supermoon. Severe Weather Team 11 Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh said the best viewing time will be just before sunrise Tuesday, when the fewest clouds will be in the sky.
Supermoon tonight!— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 18, 2019
Best viewing before sunrise tomorrow when skies should be a bit more clear. pic.twitter.com/v6oMHL4Qdn
While January is traditionally the coldest month of the year, February usually sees the most snowfall, hence the name snow moon. Since it was also hard to hunt during February, Native American tribes and early American colonists also referred to it as the hunger moon.
>> Related: Pink moon on the rise puts on show in night sky, signals spring
TRENDING NOW:
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Elusive African black leopard caught on camera
- Major renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village
- VIDEO: Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}