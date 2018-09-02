Ga. sheriff investigating if dismembered body found in landfill is missing West Virginia woman

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County sheriff said he’s investigating a lead in the effort to identify a woman who was found dismembered earlier in August.
In a news release, Sheriff Clark Millsap said investigators have gotten information about a missing woman from West Virginia.
“Investigators from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are working with state agencies to positively identify this victim,” officials said.
Earlier in August, authorities released a sketch of the woman, who is described as being between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 150 pounds and has brown or reddish hair. She’s believed to be between 18 and 35 years old.
She also has two names tattooed on each of her shoulder blades and a tattoo on her chest, authorities said.
Her dismembered body was found dumped Aug. 15 at a recycling plant.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years, and I’ve never seen something like this before,” Millsap said after the discovery of the body. “Because of the way it happened and the dismemberment, it’s a very disturbing case."
Police need assistance in identifying a woman found in Bartow Co. Landfill. Please see composite sketch and a picture of a distinctive tattoo. Anyone w/ info. is urged to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770.382.5050 or the GBI at 706.624.1424. https://t.co/E9BY3LA131 pic.twitter.com/aFWQfIONBP— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) August 15, 2018
