Gas explosion in San Francisco Bay Area damages homes, 6 taken to hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO — A gas explosion started a major fire in a San Francisco Bay Area neighborhood on Thursday, blowing out windows in homes and sending heavy smoke into the air. Fire officials said six people were taken to hospitals for injuries.

Dramatic footage captured by a home’s Ring doorbell camera and posted on social media showed a massive explosion rocking a large building in Hayward.

“We were sitting in the house and it just ... everything shook. Stuff fell off the walls and when we looked at the camera it was like you were watching a war video,” Brittany Maldonado, who provided the doorbell cam footage, told ABC7 News.

A spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said a construction crew damaged an underground gas line around 7:35 a.m. The company said it was not their workers.

Utility workers isolated the damaged line and stopped the flow of gas at 9:25 a.m., PG&E said. The explosion occurred shortly afterward.

Hayward, home to about 160,000 residents, is in the East Bay, 15 miles (24 km) south of Oakland.

